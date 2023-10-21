Old Video of Missile Attack in Syria Viral as Hamas Attacking Israeli Army

Fact-check: An old video from Syria showing troops being bombed is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a missile attack on a group of uniformed army personnel is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows the Hamas group attacking the Israeli soldiers.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This video is old and unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
It dates back to 2016 and is from Syria.
It shows the Fatah Halab Operations Room of the armed opposition of Syrian rebel factions targeting and killing two groups of Syrian regime members while they were trying to storm the Air Technical College.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, which led us to a Facebook post from 19 August 2016.
The post carried the extended version of the viral video and the caption stated that two groups of Assad forces were targeted in the vicinity of the Air College, Aleppo.
The post can be seen here.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and came across several reports about this incident from 2016.
A report by Al Jazeera published on 19 August 2016 also carried a longer version of the viral video.
According to the report, the video shows Fatah Halab Operations Room, an armed opposition of Syrian rebel factions, targeting and killing two groups of Syrian regime members.
It added that this took place while the Syrian regime members were trying to storm the Air Technical College in the Ramousah area, south of Aleppo, Syria.
The video is from 2016 and from Syria.
Conclusion: An old video from Syria showing troops being bombed is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)