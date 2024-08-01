Old Communal Claim Of Muslim Man Killing Hindu Girl Revived on Social Media

A video of a man caught with a suitcase containing a woman's corpse is being shared on social media.

The claim: Users have posted the video labelling it as 'Love Jihad,' a term promoted by the right-wing, which typically describes a situation where Muslims allegedly convert Hindu women to Islam without their consent through love and marriage.

For context: These claims come at a time when the Uttar Pradesh assembly approved the UP Anti-Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, commonly referred to as the 'love jihad' law, with strict rules on deceptive or coerced conversions.

The revised legislation allows for a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or life imprisonment in cases where conversion occurred under coercion, enticement of marriage, or collusion.

(Note: We have refrained from adding links to the video due to its disturbing nature.)