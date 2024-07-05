Bulandshahr: Muslim Boys Thrashed & Allegedly Strangled; 'Not Communal' Say Cops

"My sons got beaten up by the local shopkeepers who formed a mob. Not one person intervened to help them while they beat them for 45 mins," recounted Haji Asif, whose son Tanzeem was beaten up by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

On 30 June, Mohd Tanzeem (19) and his cousin Mohd Faizan (17), both were brutally thrashed by a crowd of shopkeepers in the main market of Gulaothi area in Bulandshar.

The video of them being beaten has gone viral on social media. Now, Faizan and Tanzeem are severely injured and in hospital. They are receiving doses of glucose as the family waits for them to get better so that they can get a CT scan done.

What reportedly started as scuffle over a minor issue turned into a huge fight. But what exactly happened?