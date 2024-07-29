No, This Viral Video Doesn't Show 'Bhole Baba' Linked to Hathras Stampede

advertisement
A video showing a man surrounded by rose petals while continuously moving his upper body with his tongue out is going viral on social media.
What is the claim: Users sharing this video are claiming that this is the self-styled godman, known as 'Bhole Baba', who had organised an event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a stampede led to 121 deaths.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a YouYube video shared by a channel named 'Vindhya Bharat Live'.
The title stated that this person is famously known as 'Vibration Baba'.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on Google using 'Vibration Baba Gujarat' and this led us to several reports about this person.
A video report shared by Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand also carried the viral video.
The report stated that this man is famously known as 'Baba Bharatmadi' in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat.
He claims that he has the power of a Hindu goddess and that he can relieve troubles and pain with boiling oil.
Actual 'Baba' linked to Hathras stampede: At least 121 people reportedly died, with several others getting injured, in a stampede that took place on 2 July at a religious function in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
The tragedy took place at a Satsang, which was organised for another religious preacher, Sakar Vishwa Hari aka 'Bhole Baba'.
We checked several reports by The Quint, India Today and Rajasthan Tak, which carried images of 'Bhole Baba'.
On comparing these images to the one seen in the viral video, we concluded that these are two different men.
Conclusion: Clearly, a different self-styled godman from Gujarat is being misidentified as 'Bhole Baba', who is linked to the Hathras stamp
