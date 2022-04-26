2019 Video From Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad Falsely Linked to Jahangirpuri Clashes

A 2-min-15-second video which shows a group of people pelting stones with police personnel standing as mere onlookers, followed by some cops firing, is being shared on social media with the claim that it is linked to the recent clashes that erupted in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

Stone-pelting and arson were witnessed in the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April when a procession passed through a mosque, injuring nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian. So far, 25 people have been arrested in the case, including two juveniles.

However, we found that the video is from 2019. According to a report by The Times of India (ToI), the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest on 20 December 2019.