Jahangirpuri: Delhi Police Chief Asks ED To Probe Key Accused Ansar Under PMLA
Ansar has been arrested and slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA).
As heavy police deployment and barricading continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday, 22 April, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the Enforcement Directorate to take action against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri case.
Asthana, in a letter to the financial investigation agency, has asked the agency to take action against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Ansar, who has been arrested and slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.
Situation Now Peaceful, Political Leaders Not Allowed Near Mosque: Police
Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak on Friday said that the situation in Jahangirpuri is peaceful, and that the police were constantly in touch with the residents and the pressure groups in the area. "Political leaders are not allowed near the mosque, no restrictions for general devotees there."
He added that the area is expected to return to normalcy within 24-36 hours, reported ANI.
This comes two days after a demolition drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri in the North West Delhi district, razing several shops, vending carts, and other alleged illegal structures.
The anti-encroachment drive has been stopped after the Supreme Court ordered the maintenance of 'status quo' in the matter for two weeks.
Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to visit the violence-hit district on Friday, and submit a report to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja also visited Jahangirpuri on Friday, but was allegedly stopped by the police to meet the persons whose properties were demolished.
Delegations of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had visited the district on Thursday, to express their support to the residents whose homes and shops were annihilated.
"We've come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. This (demolition drive) should not be seen through the prism of religion. It is an attack on the poor. The Congress party stands with them. We have come here to tell the victims that we stand with them," Maken had told reporters while in Jahangirpuri.
The demolition drive had been initiated days after the communal clashes had broken out in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
