Old, Unrelated Clips Falsely Linked to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Death

Both videos are old and have no connection to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's death.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
Both videos are old and unrelated to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.
i

Both videos are old and unrelated to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

After the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut, social media users shared several clips, claiming to show people grieving and celebrating the leader's death.

The claims: One clip is being shared to claim that it shows the "Israeli Air Defence Head Quarter" celebrating the destruction of Hezbollah's headquarters.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Other users shared this clip, claiming that it showed Hezbollah operatives grieving Nasrallah's death.

An archived version of this clip can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: Both videos are old and are not related to Nasrallah's death.

  • The video of a man entering a room full of people shows basketball coach Roy Williams celebrating a win with his team in 2016.

  • The other clip, showing a man dressed in black, has been on the internet since July 2023, over a year prior to the Israeli airstrike which killed Nasrallah.

How did we find out the truth?: We used InVID, a video verification tool, to divide both videos into keyframes, individually.

After this, we ran reverse image searches on various search engines for both videos.

VIDEO ONE

A Google Lens reverse image search on the first video, of a man joyfully entering a room full of other people, led us to the gif hosting website Tenor.

The top four results on this page showed the same visuals of the viral clip, and showed the search term as 'Roy Williams'

The page showed several gifs, with the search term as 'Roy Williams'.

(Source: Tenor/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we looked up 'Roy Williams celebrating' on Google, which led us to a YouTube video uploaded on 6 March 2016.

It mentioned that it showed a basketball team called Tar Heels, celebrating their win at Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, which is a basketball league in the USA.

The part of this clip seen in the viral video starts 35 seconds into the video.

Sports broadcaster ESPN also shared the video in a compilation of Williams' dancing moments in a 2021 Facebook post. The clips starts at the 00:20 seconds mark here.

VIDEO TWO

The second video, which shows a man dressed in black, is also old.

A reverse image search through Microsoft's Bing led us to a post on X, shared on 8 July 2023.

It was also shared by several Instagram and X accounts in April and July 2024, links to which can be seen here, here, and here.

Conclusion: Old and unrelated videos have gone viral with the false claim that they show people celebrating or grieving Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death.

