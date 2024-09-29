Edited Clip Shared to Falsely Claim Sarfaraz Khan Called Shubman Gill Overrated

advertisement
A post featuring Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan is being shared in which he can be heard criticising fellow player Shubman Gill.
What does the audio say?: The interviewer asks Khan who he thinks is the most overrated youngster in the Indian cricket team.
To this, Khan replied, "Shubman Gill is the most overrated. Girls have put him on a pedestal, he does not know how to play. Ruturaj plays better than him. He has been made the captain of the Gujarat team without having any skills. Jaiswal and Gaikwad are quality players. Shubman Gill is not a quality player. He looks good and hence, the hype. He is involved with Sachin's daughter so he has some clout. Sachin's hand is over him so he is around. None of his performance are memorable. He is famous for pointless reasons."
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, this claim is false as this video is edited.
The original video features sports journalist Vimal Kumar interviewing Khan about this cricketing career.
The audio is taken from another video where a YouTuber was taking opinion of common people about the most overrated youngsters in the Indian cricket team.
What we found: We checked the video and audio separately and found the following.
VIDEO: We cropped the interview part of the viral clip and then divided it into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.
We came across a similar video uploaded on sports journalist Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel. It was uploaded on 22 January 2023 with the title, "Sarfaraz Khan Exclusive : Why Suryakumar Yadav is inspiration"
In this video, Kumar spoke to Khan about his cricketing journey through the Ranji Cup, Indian Premier League and more series.
No where in the interview was Gill's name brought up.
AUDIO: With a simple keyword search, we came across a short clip on YouTube by a channel named Reaction Yo21. It was uploaded on 13 January.
A person can be seen asking another person about his opinion about who is the most overrated youngster. To this, the other person takes Gill's name and goes on to criticise him, as heard in the viral clip.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared to falsely claim that Khan criticised Gill in an interview.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)