Old Video of Abortion Rights Protest in USA Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas War

Fact-Check: It is an old and unrelated video and has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a woman with a megaphone walking across the street and being tackled to the ground by men in uniform is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that an American woman blocked the United States of America President Joe Biden's convoy to protest against the country's role in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. This video dates back to 2022 and shows a protestor who tried blocking President Biden's convoy and was tackled by the US Secret Service in Los Angeles, USA.
The protestor reportedly appeared to be advocating for abortion rights.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the video has the logo of a news organisation, Alaraby TV, on the viral video and undertook a relevant keyword search.
Here is a close-up of the name.
We found the same video on Alaraby TV's official X handle which waa posted on 10 June 2022.
When we translated the caption from Arabic to English, it said, "A woman was thrown to the ground for obstructing US President Joe's motorcade."
With another keyword search, we came across news reports by Fox News and the Associated Press (AP).
Fox News reported on 9 June 2022 that a protestor in Los Angeles was 'tackled' by the US Secret Service after she staged a protest by "approaching President Biden's motorcade."
According to the report, the woman seemed to be "advocating for abortion rights."
It further included the statement of Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the US Secret Service. The communications chief assured that there was no impact on the motorcade and that the investigation was underway.
Biden was in Los Angeles for the ninth summit of the Americas.
AP posted the video of the incident on their YouTube page on 9 June 2022 with the caption that a protestor was taken into custody for "shouting at President Biden's motorcade."
Pro-Palestine Protests in the USA: Massive pro-Palestinian protests have erupted in the USA to condemn Israel's attack on Palestine as well as the Biden administration's stance on the issue.
Reuters noted that on 4 November, a massive protest was organised in Washington, which the activists called the "National March on Washington: Free Palestine."
Similarly, the New York Times wrote that apart from the "seat of American power in Washington, protests have erupted in other places like New York, Nashville, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Maine and Orono." These protests have amplified the Palestinian cause.
According to Al Jazeera, both Israel and Hamas have resorted to a "four-day pause in fighting."
Hamas has agreed to free 50 civilian women and children out of the 237 individuals who were taken captive since 7 October.
As for Israel, it has consented to free 150 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.
Conclusion: It is clear that this video predates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It is from 2022 and shows a protestor who was tackled by the police for trying to intercept Biden's motorcade.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)