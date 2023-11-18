What Xi Jinping Got Out of His Meeting With President Joe Biden

China’s leader Xi Jinping flew into San Francisco to meet US president Joe Biden on November 15 for his first visit to the US since 2017.

The meeting, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) conference, was slightly longer than expected, at four hours. This has been taken as a sign that the relationship between the two super powers is warming up slightly after a significantly rocky period, marked by a trade war and a Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace.

After the meeting Xi said the doors between the two countries cannot “be closed again”.

There have been some small but important steps in potentially reducing the risk of a potential cold war. Avoiding another cold war has been one of Xi’s key objectives, outlined in what has been labelled as the “Five Nos” stated at the 2021 Alaska Summit between China’s director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Yang Jiechi, and US secretary of state, Antony Blinken. Biden said after the San Francisco summit that while the China-US relationship is competitive, his responsibility is to make it “rational and manageable”.