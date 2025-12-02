Does This Video Show the Tejas Jet Which Crashed at 2025 Dubai Air Show? No!

advertisement
A video showing a fighter jet flying, then crashing and exploding into flames is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the Tejas fighter jet which crashed during the 2025 Dubai Air Show.
The Indian-made jet crashed during an aerial display during the show on 21 November 2025.
How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short by News18, which had shared the same clip on
It mentioned that it showed a Polish F-16 which crashed during an airshow rehearsal in Radom, central Poland.
News agency Reuters reported that the pilot had lost their life in the crash, after which the Radon airshow was cancelled.
Tejas crash: On 21 November, one of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Tejas jets crashed during an aerobatic manoeuvre at the 2025 Dubai Air Show.
Visuals of the crash were shared by several media outlets, including NDTV, which can be seen here.
In an X post, the IAF confirmed that the "pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident."
They mentioned that a court of inquiry was constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.
The pilot was later identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.
Conclusion: An old video showing an F-16 crashing in Poland is being falsely shared as visuals of the Tejas jet which crashed in Dubai.
