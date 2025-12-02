Does This Video Show the Tejas Jet Which Crashed at 2025 Dubai Air Show? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show the Tejas Jet Which Crashed at 2025 Dubai Air Show? No!

The video dates back to August 2025 and shows an F-16 crashing in Radom, central Poland.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
i

Social media users are sharing an old video from Poland to falsely claim that it shows the recent Tejas jet crash at the 2025 Dubai Air Show.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a fighter jet flying, then crashing and exploding into flames is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the Tejas fighter jet which crashed during the 2025 Dubai Air Show.

  • The Indian-made jet crashed during an aerial display during the show on 21 November 2025.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to 28 August 2025 and shows a Polish F-16 jet which crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, Poland.

How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short by News18, which had shared the same clip on 29 August 2025.

  • It mentioned that it showed a Polish F-16 which crashed during an airshow rehearsal in Radom, central Poland.

A relevant keyword search led us to more news report which shared these visuals as those of an F-16 crashing in Poland in August 2025, which can be seen here, here, and here.

The visuals show an F-16 crash in Poland.

(Source: Instagram/NBC News/Screenshot)

News agency Reuters reported that the pilot had lost their life in the crash, after which the Radon airshow was cancelled.

Tejas crash: On 21 November, one of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Tejas jets crashed during an aerobatic manoeuvre at the 2025 Dubai Air Show.

  • Visuals of the crash were shared by several media outlets, including NDTV, which can be seen here.

  • In an X post, the IAF confirmed that the "pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident."

  • They mentioned that a court of inquiry was constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash.

  • The pilot was later identified as Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Conclusion: An old video showing an F-16 crashing in Poland is being falsely shared as visuals of the Tejas jet which crashed in Dubai.

Published:

