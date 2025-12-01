Does This Video Show RSS-Linked Groups Attack Christians at Catholic School? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show RSS-Linked Groups Attack Christians at Catholic School? No!

The video is from a mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh and has no link to Telangana, RSS, or the Mother Teresa incident.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post claims that the men in the video are RSS extremists who allegedly attacked a school in&nbsp;Telangana.</p></div>
The post claims that the men in the video are RSS extremists who allegedly attacked a school in Telangana.

(Source:X/Altered by The Quint)

A post is going viral on social media with a clip showing a crowd violently scrambling over cartons of packaged snacks.

What's the claim?: The post claims that the men in the video are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists who allegedly attacked St Mother Teresa Catholic School in Mancherial district of Telangana.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • The clip is actually from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

  • While an incident involving an alleged attack on St Mother Teresa School in Mancherial did occur on 18 April, the viral clip circulating online is not footage of that event.

What we found: We ran the key frames from the video through Google's reverse image search.

  • It led us to a longer version of the clip, which shows the incident took place in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, during a mass wedding event on 27 November 2025.

  • We also reviewed several news articles from 27 November 2025 that show the exact same visuals and confirm that the video is from Uttar Pradesh, not Telangana.

  • An NDTV news coverage reports that the clip depicts a chaotic moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, where attendees rushed to snatch free snack packets.

NDTV reports that the incident is from UP where at a mass crowd rushed to grab free snack.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

  • An incident involving an extremist attack in St Mother Teresa Catholic School in Mancherial has occurred but it took place on 18 April 2024, according to an NDTV report.

  • The visuals, context, crowd, location, and date are completely different.

NDTV reports that the incident where extremists attacked  St. Mother Teresa Catholic School occurred on 18 April 2024.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

  • A YouTube video of the Mancherial school attack shows different people, location and events, confirming that the viral clip is unrelated.

Conclusion: The viral post wrongly claims that a video from a chaotic mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh shows extremists attacking a Catholic school in Telangana. The two events are unconnected, differ in location, date, visuals, and context, and the claim is entirely false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

