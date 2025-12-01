Does This Video Show RSS-Linked Groups Attack Christians at Catholic School? No!

advertisement
A post is going viral on social media with a clip showing a crowd violently scrambling over cartons of packaged snacks.
What's the claim?: The post claims that the men in the video are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) extremists who allegedly attacked St Mother Teresa Catholic School in Mancherial district of Telangana.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The clip is actually from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.
While an incident involving an alleged attack on St Mother Teresa School in Mancherial did occur on 18 April, the viral clip circulating online is not footage of that event.
What we found: We ran the key frames from the video through Google's reverse image search.
It led us to a longer version of the clip, which shows the incident took place in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, during a mass wedding event on 27 November 2025.
We also reviewed several news articles from 27 November 2025 that show the exact same visuals and confirm that the video is from Uttar Pradesh, not Telangana.
An NDTV news coverage reports that the clip depicts a chaotic moment during a mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, where attendees rushed to snatch free snack packets.
An incident involving an extremist attack in St Mother Teresa Catholic School in Mancherial has occurred but it took place on 18 April 2024, according to an NDTV report.
The visuals, context, crowd, location, and date are completely different.
A YouTube video of the Mancherial school attack shows different people, location and events, confirming that the viral clip is unrelated.
Conclusion: The viral post wrongly claims that a video from a chaotic mass wedding in Uttar Pradesh shows extremists attacking a Catholic school in Telangana. The two events are unconnected, differ in location, date, visuals, and context, and the claim is entirely false.
