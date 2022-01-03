Old, Unrelated Pics Revived As 'Restaurant Serving Food Laced With Drugs'

A set of four old and unrelated photographs are once again being widely shared on social media platforms with a false communal narrative, claiming that a restaurant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu was serving biryani laced with 'impotency pills' to its Hindu customers, in order to control the growth of the Hindu population in the country.

However, the narrative created with these images is completely false. Team WebQoof has previously fact-checked all these photographs, some of which were shared with a different claim in the past.

It is important to note that the same claim was viral in 2020, usingused some of the photos being shared now. The false, communal narrative being peddled with this photograph is a prevalent, recurring one which gets revived on social media time and again.