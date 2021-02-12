Old, Unrelated Images of Cops Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Protest

A set of two old images of policemen has been falsely linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest. One of the images shows a tattoo on the arm of a policeman which seemingly reads ‘RSS’ and another one shows stones in the hands of a cop.
However, while one of the images could be traced back to at least February 2020, the other one is from 2013.
CLAIM
A collage of the two images was shared by a user on Twitter, with the caption, “तस्वीरे खुद बोलती है, क्या हो रहा है ये मेरे देश मे..।।,” and #FarmersProtest.
(Translation: “Pictures speak for themselves, what’s happening in my country.”)
A Facebook page ‘Jumla Wahi Sunayenge’ also shared the images with the same caption, garnering over 1,300 shares at the time of writing this article.
The Quint also received the image on its WhatsApp helpline for verification.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
IMAGE 1
A reverse image search led us to several social media posts which claimed that the policeman had a tattoo of ‘RSS’ on his arm.
This post on sharechat says, “Do you see the RSS written on the hands of this policeman? This is the UP Police RSS,” in Bengali.
IMAGE 2
On a reverse image search we came across the original image on Facebook page, ‘Nirmalagiri College SFI,’ dating back to 23 August 2013.
We got in touch with a former secretary of the SFI Nirmalagiri College Unit, Anas VK, who was unable to provide us with any details regarding the image.
While we could not establish the context of the images, it is evident that two old images of policemen dating back to February 2020 and 2013 have been falsely linked to the farmers’ protest.
The story was first debunked by BoomLive.
