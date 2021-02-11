Gadkari Slams PM Modi for ‘Andolanjeevi’ Remark? No, Video Is Old

In the video Nitin Gadkari can be heard saying that the right to protest is a fundamental right of every citizen, conferred by the Constitution and not the Congress party or the Prime Minister.

He asks on what basis the Prime Minister has slammed the people’s peaceful protest.

He then goes on to say that “these people met Ramdev baba calling him a saint, and held discussions with Anna Hazare at least ten times. Then, they were nice. Now when they are demanding an abolition of corruption, they are being silenced.”

With a relevant keyword search, we came across the full video on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s YouTube channel dated 15 August 2011 and uploaded on 16 August.