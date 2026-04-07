Old, Unrelated Clip Viral as Iran Shooting Down a US Black Hawk Helicopter

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(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2020.
It shows a Syrian Air Force helicopter being shot down by rebels in the Nayrab area of eastern Idlib, reportedly using ground-to-air missiles believed to have been supplied by Turkey.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video uploaded by The Telegraph on .
The video's description noted, "Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday appeared to show a Syrian air force helicopter being downed by rebels in the area of Nayrab in eastern Idlib, using ground-to-air missiles thought to have been supplied by Turkey in recent days." (sic.)
It further noted that Turkey, which had been supporting and arming the opposition, deployed its own troops along with tanks and heavy weaponry over the weekend in response to the Syrian regime shelling of its observation points.
We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and found the same viral clip uploaded by the Associated Press's archives YouTube channel in February 2020.
It also mentioned that the helicopter was shot down in Syria, leading to the death of one crew member.
Some context: Iranian media claimed that it shot down two US C-130 support aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters during a rescue mission for a downed American pilot in Isfahan, reported Anadolu Ajansi.
However, these claims have not been independently verified, and US officials have not confirmed them.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated clip is being shared to falsely shared to claim that Iran shot down USA's helicopter.
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