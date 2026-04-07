Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Clip Viral as Iran Shooting Down a US Black Hawk Helicopter

Old, Unrelated Clip Viral as Iran Shooting Down a US Black Hawk Helicopter

This video is from February 2020 when a Syrian plane was shot down.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2020, predating the Iran-USA-Israel war.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2020, predating the Iran-USA-Israel war.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a helicopter mid-air with flames and appearing out of control is being shared with the claim that Iran shot down the United States of America's (USA) Black Hawk helicopter.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2020.

  • It shows a Syrian Air Force helicopter being shot down by rebels in the Nayrab area of eastern Idlib, reportedly using ground-to-air missiles believed to have been supplied by Turkey.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iran Downing American F-35 Jet

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the same video uploaded by The Telegraph on 11 February 2020.

  • The video's description noted, "Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday appeared to show a Syrian air force helicopter being downed by rebels in the area of Nayrab in eastern Idlib, using ground-to-air missiles thought to have been supplied by Turkey in recent days." (sic.)

  • It further noted that Turkey, which had been supporting and arming the opposition, deployed its own troops along with tanks and heavy weaponry over the weekend in response to the Syrian regime shelling of its observation points.

  • We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and found the same viral clip uploaded by the Associated Press's archives YouTube channel in February 2020.

  • It also mentioned that the helicopter was shot down in Syria, leading to the death of one crew member.

Some context: Iranian media claimed that it shot down two US C-130 support aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters during a rescue mission for a downed American pilot in Isfahan, reported Anadolu Ajansi.

  • However, these claims have not been independently verified, and US officials have not confirmed them.

Conclusion: An old and unrelated clip is being shared to falsely shared to claim that Iran shot down USA's helicopter.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Iran’s Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT