Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Iran’s Missile Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel

We found that the video dated back to June 2025.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video which shows an explosion taking place while a person could be seen recording is being shared on the internet with users linking it to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.

  • Those sharing the clip have said, "An Iranian missile exploded in Tel Aviv, central Israel."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The above post had garnered over 14 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to June 2025, which predates the recent tensions between Israel and Iran that started on 28 February of this year. This made the viral claim misleading.

How did we find that out?: After we conducted a reverse image search on the different keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals posted on an X handle named 'Quds News Network'.

  • It was uploaded on 14 June 2025 with a caption that said, "A direct hit of an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv."

Other sources: The official YouTube channel of Hindustan Times, too, had shared the same visuals in a video report that was published on 14 June 2025.

  • It was titled, "Tel Aviv Faces Worst Of Iran Missile Attack; Building Destroyed, Chaos, Panic All Around; 60 Injured."

The video was shared on 14 June 2025.

(Source: Hindustan Times/Screenshot)

While we could not independently verify the context of the viral video, it is clear that the clip was old.

Conclusion: The video claiming to show Iran's recent attack against Israel is old and not recent.

