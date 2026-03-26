AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iran Downing American F-35 Jet

A video which shows man holding a torch to show a downed American fighter jet is being shared on social media, where users have linked it to the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict in West Asia.

The claim: The 15-second clip is being shared with this text, "#Iran hit the 5th generation F-35 fighter of the #US Air Force An American F-35 fighter made an emergency landing at an air base in the Middle East after coming under Iranian fire, sources told CNN (sic)."