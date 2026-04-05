Iran Claims It Destroyed US Planes, Helicopters During Rescue Mission in Isfahan

Iran’s military has announced that it destroyed two US C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters during an American rescue mission in southern Isfahan province.

The operation was reportedly aimed at recovering a missing pilot from a downed U.S. fighter jet. Iranian officials stated that the U.S. mission was completely foiled, and the aircraft were destroyed at an abandoned airport in the region. The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States.