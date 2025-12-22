Fact-Check: Did Lalit Modi Auction Yuvraj Singh’s Bat for ₹7 Crores? No!

A post about former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi auctioning retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s bat is being widely circulated online.

What's the claim?: The post claims that Lalit Modi gifted Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh a Porsche car after he hit six sixes in an over during a T20 match against England in 2007, and later auctioned the bat used by Yuvraj for seven crore rupees.