No, Australian Cops Didn’t Arrest 4 Indians Over Bondi Attack, Clips Are Altered

Both videos are digitally altered ones. There are no credible sources to corroborate the claim.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Two videos are being shared to falsely claim that Australian authorities have arrested four Indians in connection to the Bondi Beach terror attack case.</p></div>
Two videos are being shared to falsely claim that Australian authorities have arrested four Indians in connection to the Bondi Beach terror attack case.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Two videos are being shared to claim that Australian authorities have arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the terror attack in Sydney's Bondi Beach on 14 December 2025.

The videos: The first video features Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett stating that authorities arrested four Indians in connection with the attack.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The second video shows Firstpost's Managing Editor and journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay reporting about the same event.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, both videos are digitally altered ones. There are no credible reports to corroborate the claim.

How do we know?: We started off by carrying out a keyword search with the term '4 Indians arrested Bondi', but this did not show us any relevant, credible or official reports or releases.

  • Since there was no reliable source of information for the claim, we analysed the videos individually.

VIDEO 1

The first video carried The Guardian's logo and identified the police official as Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett.

  • Taking a cue from these, we looked for the video on The Guardian's official YouTube channels, including Guardian News and Guardian Australia.

  • On the latter, we came across a video of Commissioner Barrett with the same background, titled, 'List of the 59 offences the alleged Bondi beach gunman has been charged with.'

In the video, Commissioner Barrett listed the various offences that the surviving gunman, Naveed Akram, was charged with, providing updates about the case.

She also commented on "hate preachers" saying that they were on her radar, expressing that her "heart is heavy" over the lives lost.

There was no mention of India or Indian nationals being arrested.

  • To check whether the video was altered using artificial intelligence (AI), we ran it through Hive Moderation and Hiya's tools.

  • Hive Moderation said that it was 99 percent certain that the audio element of the claim was AI-generated.

Hive was very confident about the audio being AI-generated.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detection tool gave it an authenticity score of one out of a 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.

It gave the audio an authenticity score of one.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

VIDEO 2

We found the second video, showing journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay, on Firstpost's YouTube channel.

  • The latest video which showed her in the same outfit was streamed on 20 November, over three weeks before the Bondi Beach terror attack took place.

  • This episode discussed US President Donald Trump claim about threatening to impose 350 percent tariffs on India in order to end the India-Pakistan conflict in the first half of 2025.

  • In this video, too, there was no mention of the Bondi attack or Indian nationals being arrested for it.

  • We, again, ran this video through AI-generated content detection tools to check whether they had been altered using AI.

  • Hiya's tool have the audio element an authenticity score of four out of 100, noting that the voice was "likely a deepfake."

It gave the audio an authenticity score of four.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

Here, Hive's tool was unable to detect it as an AI-generated clip.

Conclusion: Two altered videos are being widely shared to falsely claim that four Indian nationals had been arrested in connection to the Bondi Beach terror attack case.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

