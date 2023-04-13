No, This Old Image Does Not Show Iftar Party Hosted For Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

An image showing several Indian politicians sitting together at a table and having a meal is going viral on social media.

The image included former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, former Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, among others.

What's the claim?: The claim states that this image shows the first Iftar party hosted for Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad after India's independence and accuses Nehru of "appeasement politics" by having Sardar Patel.

The claim further add that Sardar Patel opposed the idea of hosting an iftar party as there were no parties for Holi and Diwali.