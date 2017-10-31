Here’s the Reason Sardar Patel Is Called the ‘Iron Man of India’

There are many names given to Vallabhbhai Patel, the barrister from Gujarat who was at first reluctant to join politics, but went on to become one of the architects of modern India. The title ‘Iron Man of India’ was given to Sardar Patel for successfully persuading over 500 princely states to accede to the independent Indian union. While Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had in 1946 warned that no princely state could survive the strength of independent India’s army, Patel used more diplomatic, less abrasive methods, to go about convincing the rulers.

On his death anniversary, we remember why Patel was given the well-deserved title of ‘Iron Man of India’.