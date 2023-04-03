Photo of Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi & Bangladesh PM Viral With False Claims

Fact-Check: This photo is not from when Dr Manmohan Singh was the PM of India.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photograph from a meeting between former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has gone viral on the internet.
The claim: People sharing the photograph have claimed that it was from when Dr Singh was the PM and was on an official visit to Bangladesh. It further adds that although Dr Singh was the PM, Sonia Gandhi took charge and held the meeting.
An archive of the post can be found here.
A link to the article can be found here.
According to the report, Prime Minister Hasina had come to India on a four-day visit, during which she met the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Dr Singh, and other Congress leaders in New Delhi.
The image used in the article was credited to the news agency ANI.
The report further stated that PM Hasina also had bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Upon looking further, we found similar images from the meeting published on Congress party's official Twitter handle on 6 October 2019.
Conclusion: It's clear that the photograph of Congress leaders' meeting with the Bangladesh PM is after PM Modi became the Prime Minister of India.
