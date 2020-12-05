Old 2015 Pic Revived As Canadian PM Trudeau Protesting for Farmers

An old 2015 image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a gurdwara in Ottawa is being shared with the false claim that it shows the PM participating in a ‘dharna’ for the Indian farmers, amid the ongoing protest against the Farm Laws.
This comes after Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protests, which the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson called “ill-informed” and “unwarranted,” caused quite a stir in the country.
CLAIM
The image is being shared with the claim, “ किसानों के धरनें पर कनाडा का प्रधानमंत्री “
(Translation: “Prime Minister of Canada on a strike for farmers”)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search led us to an article from 2015 in the Hindustan Times, carrying the image, credited to news agency, Reuters.
The article states that “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a Hindu temple and a gurdwara in Ottawa to celebrate Diwali with the Indo-Canadian community.”
A keyword search of the same on the Reuters website led us to the original image.
The photo was taken by Reuters photographer Patrick Doyle on 11 November 2015, when Trudeau had visited the Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa Sikh Society in Canada.
Evidently, an old 2015 image of the Canadian PM at a gurdwara has been falsely linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest.
