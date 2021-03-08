No, These Aren’t Recent Pics From PM Modi’s Brigade Ground Rally

Old photos of political rallies showing massive crowds were shared shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, 7 March, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with a claim that they showed the crowd at PM Modi’s rally.

However, we found that some photos were actually from the Left front rallies. While one of them was from 2019 at Brigade Parade Ground, another one was from a 2014 rally at the same location.

Interestingly, one of the photos was shared by several Congress-affiliated handles last week as that of a joint rally of Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Kolkata. The Quint’s WebQoof team had fact-checked the claim.