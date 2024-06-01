Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: This Photo of a Massive Crowd Has Nothing To Do with Donald Trump

Fact-Check: This Photo of a Massive Crowd Has Nothing To Do with Donald Trump

The photo is nearly 30 years old and was taken at Brazil's Copacabana Beach. It has no connection to Trump.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The photo dates back to 1994 and does not have any connection to Donald Trump.

|

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo dates back to 1994 and does not have any connection to Donald Trump.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of a massive crowd gathered outdoors, near a beach, has gone viral on social media, where people are linking the image to former US President Donald Trump.

The claim: While some posts claim that the photo shows protesters on the streets after Trump was convicted for felony on 30 May 2024, others claimed that the photo shows people attending his rally in New Jersey on 11 May 2024.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The photograph has no connection to Trump.

  • It dates back to 1994 and shows people attending a free Rod Stewart concert at Copacabana beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Also ReadFact-Check: Altered Cartoon Targeting Congress, Gandhi Family Goes Viral

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a simple reverse image search on the viral photo using Google Lens.

  • This led us to an X post by user 'Classic Rock in Pics', shared in January 2022.

  • It mentioned that the photo showed people at Copacabana Beach in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro, attending a free concert by British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart.

The post mentioned that the photograph dates back to 1994.

The photo was also a part of a 2012 listicle about the world's biggest concerts.

This was published in 2012.

  • Using relevant keywords for more information led us to the website of the Guinness Book of Records, which mentioned that Stewart's concert was the world's biggest free rock concert in terms of attendance.

  • An estimated 42 lakh people gathered to watch Stewart's performance at Copacabana Beach on New Year's Eve in 1994.

42 lakh people had attended Stewart's concert.

Conclusion: A 30-year-old photo has gone viral on the internet, where users are linking it to Donald Trump.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around PM Modi's Speech, Opinion Polls & More

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT