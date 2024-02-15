Farmers' Protest: 3rd Round of Talks To Be Held Today, Farmers Block Rail Tracks

The Centre and farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their third round of discussions on Thursday, 15 February, amid the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, which has seen hundreds, if not thousands, of farmers try to enter the national capital to press their demands.
Farmer leaders will hold discussions with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai on Thursday evening.
The first two meetings held between the two sides were "inconclusive", thus leading farmers to begin their protest march on Tuesday.
Farmers block rail tracks: Meanwhile, protesting farmers have been sitting on railway tracks on Thursday and blocking trains at Patiala's Rajpura Railway Station in a bid to put pressure on the government.
What Happened Since Tuesday?
Several farmers had been detained by authorities during the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday and Wednesday near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
The police resorted to using tear gas, firing rubber bullets, and spraying farmers with water cannons to disperse the crowd and set up barbed wire and barricades to prevent them from moving forward.
A number of farmers have been using makeshift arrangements to protect themselves from rubber bullets and tear gas shells. These include using shields made of road signs, applying wet packs, and multani mitti coating.
Opposition hits out: Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and others, took to X to slam the government over their treatment of farmers. The Congress also assured a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price, one of the key demands of the farmers, if the party is elected to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, the X (formerly) Twitter accounts of dozens of farmer leaders and organisations have been blocked on the directions of the Centre.
