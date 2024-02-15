Farmers' Protest: 3rd Round of Talks To Be Held Today, Farmers Block Rail Tracks

The Centre and farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their third round of discussions on Thursday, 15 February, amid the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, which has seen hundreds, if not thousands, of farmers try to enter the national capital to press their demands.

Farmer leaders will hold discussions with Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai on Thursday evening.

The first two meetings held between the two sides were "inconclusive", thus leading farmers to begin their protest march on Tuesday.