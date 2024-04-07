Image of 'Naga Scouts' Falsely Shared as One of Manipuri Kukis From 1919

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image of 'Naga Scouts' Falsely Shared as One of Manipuri Kukis From 1919

This image does not show Kukis but shows Naga guerilla organization from Assam.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: an unrelated image is being shared to claim that it shows Kukis with weapons during the Anglo-Kuki war.

(Photo: The Quint)

A black and white photograph is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows people from Manipur's Kuki community standing with their weapons.

It adds that this picture was taken during the Anglo-Kuki War somewhere between 1917 and 1919.

What's the truth?: We found out that this claim is false.

  • This image shows a Naga guerilla organization from Assam and dates back to 1940–1946.

  • It was clicked in Dima Hasao District, Assam and is shared by Pitt Rivers Museum Photograph and Manuscript Collections.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search, we came across the same image shared on the website of the University of Oxford's Pitt Rivers Museum.

  • This image was a part of an exhibition called 'Intrepid Women: Fieldwork in Action, 1910–1957' which highlighted the work of six notable female anthropologists who made significant collections during the first half of the 20th century.

  • One of them was Ursula Graham Bower who visited Manipur and Naga Hills.

  • The viral image carried the caption which stated that it shows 'V Force' Naga scouts, nicknamed 'Bower Force', a guerrilla organisation who defended against the Japanese invasion of India in 1940-1946.

  • It also stated that this image was from Dima Hasao District, Assam.

This image does not show Kukis from Manipur.

Conclusion: Clearly, an unrelated image is being shared to claim that it shows Kukis with weapons during the Anglo-Kuki war.

