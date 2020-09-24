Old Images From Rajasthan Shared Amid Protests Over New Farm Bills

The images date back to 2017 and are from the farmers’ protests in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Team Webqoof Old images from Rajasthan’s Sikar are being circulated on social media amid the ongoing protests by farmers in Haryana. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The images date back to 2017 and are from the farmers’ protests in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

Old images from 2017 farmers’ protests in Rajasthan’s Sikar are being circulated on social media amid the ongoing protests by farmers in Haryana over the three farm bills, which have been recently passed in Parliament.

(Screenshot of the viral photo) (Screenshot of the viral photo)

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting the new farm bills over fear of abolition of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

CLAIM

One of the aforementioned images is being circulated with a claim which states that it from Pipli in Haryana where more than 60 people were injured after police lathicharged the protesting farmers.

An archived version of the post can be accessed here.

Another viral image on social media is being circulated with a similar claim.

An archived version of the post can be accessed here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We found that both these images date back to 2017 and are from the farmers’ protests organised in Sikar, Rajasthan. A Google reverse image search using the first image helped us find a report by Rajasthan Patrika, which carried the same image.

(A comparison between the viral image and the image shared by Rajasthan Patrika)

As for the second image, we found another report by The Logical Indian pertaining to the Sikar protests which carried the image.

(A comparison between the viral image and the image shared by The Logical Indian)

We also found the photo on CPI (M)’s official Twitter handle which was uploaded in 2017 and stated that the farmers led by All-India Kisan Sabha demanded a loan waiver, pension schemes and greater allocation for MNREGA.

In September 2013, thousands of farmers in Sikar protested against the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan to demand farm loan waivers and greater allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Several news websites covered the protests and some reports can be read here and here. Evidently, old images from farmers’ protests are being shared as those from the ongoing protests in Punjab and Haryana.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)