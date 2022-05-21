Old Image Of Uttarakhand Floods Falsely Linked To Bengaluru Rainfall

Fact-check: The claim states that the image shows Bengaluru's condition after the recent heavy rainfall.
An old photograph from , which shows partially submerged cars in muddy water, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Bengaluru's condition after the city received heavy rainfall.
We found that this picture was taken at the Jim Corbett National Park, when Kosi River had overflown in the area following extreme rainfall in October 2021.
CLAIM
The caption along with the viral post said in Telugu, "BJP double engine government conducted car swimming competition in Bangalore. Remove Modi and save the country. Hail Telangana Hail KCR."
Archived version of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on the picture on Google Images, we came across an article published on 20 October 2021 on Al Jazeera.
The viral image was used in the report with a caption that mentioned that that it was shot in October 2021, when Kosi River at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand overflowed causing a flood and submerging cars at a resort.
The image was credited to news agency Associated Press (AP).
The image is from Uttarakhand floods of 2021.
We then looked up AP archives and found that the picture was shot on 18 October 2021.
The image description stated that it showed submerged cars at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand after Kosi River flooded the area.
The photo was captured by Mustafa Quraishi for AP.
Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall on 17 May 2022, resulting in waterlogging across the city. This also led to at least two people losing their lives at a pipeline work site in West Bengaluru’s Ullal area.
Evidently, a picture from Uttarakhand's disaster of 2021 was shared to fasely claim that it showed Bengaluru's condition after the recent heavy rainfall.
