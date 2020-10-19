Old Image Revived As Priyanka Gandhi’s Bihar Elections Campaign

An old image of Priyanka ringing a temple bell has been revived as a recent one of campaign for Bihar elections. Sonal Gupta An old image from 2009 of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi ringing the bell at a temple has resurfaced as her election ‘campaign’ for the upcoming Bihar Elections. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof An old image of Priyanka ringing a temple bell has been revived as a recent one of campaign for Bihar elections.

An old image from 2009 of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi ringing the bell at a temple has resurfaced as her election ‘campaign’ for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The viral image.

CLAIM

The image has been viral with the claim, “बिहार चुनाव आ गया है तो दादी की साड़ी अलमारी से निकल गई है लेकिन मिलेगा वहीं जो लटक रहा है |” (Translation: “Bihar election has come so grandma's saree has come out of the closet. But you will get nothing in the end.”)

You can view the archived version here.

Several users have shared the image on Facebook with the same claim.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A reverse image search led us to several posts on Facebook that were shared with the same claim in 2018, proving that the image is not recent. A keyword search of the words “Priyanka Gandhi temple” on stock photography platform, Getty Images, led us to an image from her election campaign in 2009. The caption mentions that she was leaving a Durga Temple during an election campaign for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on 12 April 2009. She can be seen wearing a saree similar to the one in the viral image.

A keyword search of terms from the image caption led us to the original image on the image hosting service, Flickr, uploaded by Pressbrief in April 2009.

An old image from 2009 has been revived as a recent image of Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Also read: BJP Leader Shares Old Bihar Image as WB Farmers Supporting Modi

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)