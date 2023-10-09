Fact-Check: Clip of Old Solidarity Protest for Palestine in US Shared as Recent

Fact-Check: This is a protest video from May 2021 in Chicago and not recent.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The post had 25.9K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: While this video is from Chicago, it is not a recent incident.
How did we find out?: We conducted a Google reverse image search and came across older versions from May 2021 of this video on X and Facebook.
Further, we looked for news reports from May 2021 to support these older claims and came across NBC Chicago and ABC Chicago. Both these reports were published in May 2021.
NBC published the report on 16 May 2021 and noted that the protest was led by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine group and demanded an end to the ethnic cleansing.
It further read that the Israeli air attacks had been the deadliest, making the fight between Israel and Palestine the worst in the last seven years.
Here is the preview of the report.
ABC Chicago live-streamed the protest rally in Palestine's support on YouTube on 13 May 2021.
Latest update on Israel and Palestine: Amid the escalations, Israel is going to impose a total blockade, including food and fuel, in the Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera has reported that dozens are dead and wounded in the latest Israeli air attack on the Jabalia camp.
It also noted that "more than 120,000 people are displaced in Palestine."
Conclusion: The viral claim is false. The video of the solidarity protest for Palestine is not a recent incident but took place in May 2021.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)