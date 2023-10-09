Fact-Check: Clip of Old Solidarity Protest for Palestine in US Shared as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Clip of Old Solidarity Protest for Palestine in US Shared as Recent

While the video is from Chicago, it was taken in May 2021 during a solidarity protest for Palestine.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint

A video showing a large crowd carrying the Palestine flag is being shared as a recent solidarity protest held in Chicago, United States of America (USA).

The post had 25.9K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: While this video is from Chicago, it is not a recent incident.

  • This protest took place in May 2021 to support Palestine when Israeli forces conducted airstrikes in Gaza, toppled high-rise buildings and killed top Hamas leaders.

How did we find out?: We conducted a Google reverse image search and came across older versions from May 2021 of this video on X and Facebook.

  • Further, we looked for news reports from May 2021 to support these older claims and came across NBC Chicago and ABC Chicago. Both these reports were published in May 2021.

  • NBC published the report on 16 May 2021 and noted that the protest was led by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine group and demanded an end to the ethnic cleansing.

  • It further read that the Israeli air attacks had been the deadliest, making the fight between Israel and Palestine the worst in the last seven years.

Here is the preview of the report. 

  • ABC Chicago live-streamed the protest rally in Palestine's support on YouTube on 13 May 2021.

Latest update on Israel and Palestine: Amid the escalations, Israel is going to impose a total blockade, including food and fuel, in the Gaza Strip.

  • Al Jazeera has reported that dozens are dead and wounded in the latest Israeli air attack on the Jabalia camp.

  • It also noted that "more than 120,000 people are displaced in Palestine."

Conclusion: The viral claim is false. The video of the solidarity protest for Palestine is not a recent incident but took place in May 2021.

