Shortage or Panic Buying?: The Reality Behind India's Rice Export Ban in US

Giri Bose, an IT specialist in Miami, Florida, mentioned that there had been apprehension within the Indian community in his city. Still, he hasn't observed any long queues like the ones in Dallas. Upon hearing the news about the ban, he and his friends did go to buy non-basmati rice to assess the situation.

Despite the stores having more than enough stock, they could only purchase it at inflated prices, ranging from $5 to $10 higher than usual. He also mentioned that hoarding too much rice is not possible as stores are attempting to settle the situation by limiting purchases to 2 bags per family.

"There is a limitation, they are not selling more than two bags per family per person."