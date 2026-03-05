Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Hezbollah Clip Falsely Shared as Recent Video of Iran Firing Missiles

Old Hezbollah Clip Falsely Shared as Recent Video of Iran Firing Missiles

The video dates back to July 2024 and shows Hezbollah's rocket launch systems.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 2024 video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent footage of underground missile firing released by Iran.</p></div>
i

A 2024 video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent footage of underground missile firing released by Iran.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing military equipment emerging from the ground is being widely shared on social media amid the armed conflict between Iran and US-Israel.

The claim: The short clip is being with text reading, "Iran has released a video of an underground missile firing."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no connection to the recent conflict or Iran.

  • It shows a video released by Hezbollah, showing a camouflaged Multiple Rocket Launch System (MRLS) in a dugout.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Damage Caused by Iranian Attacks in Israel’s Tel Aviv? No!

How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several websites which reported on military advancements and activities.

  • They had all published images matching the video in the claim in July and August 2024, noting that it showed "footage of a camouflaged MLRS launcher in action" which was released by Hezbollah

The image was published on 5 July 2024.

(Source: Topwar.ru/Screenshot)

  • More pages sharing this image in the same context in 2024 can be seen here, here, and here.

  • News organisation Times Now had also shared this footage in its report about Hezbollah's arsenal, publishing it on 6 July 2024.

Conclusion: A 2024 video showing Hezbollah's missile system is being falsely linked to Iran's retaliatory strikes in 2026.

Also ReadThis Video of Fire Engulfing the Burj Khalifa in United Arab Emirates Is AI

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT