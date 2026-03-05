Old Hezbollah Clip Falsely Shared as Recent Video of Iran Firing Missiles The video dates back to July 2024 and shows Hezbollah's rocket launch systems. Published: 05 Mar 2026, 1:57 PM IST
A 2024 video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent footage of underground missile firing released by Iran.
(Source: X/Altered by
A video showing military equipment emerging from the ground is being widely shared on social media amid the armed conflict between
Iran and US-Israel. The claim: The short clip is being with text reading, "Iran has released a video of an underground missile firing."
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.) Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no connection to the recent conflict or Iran. How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several websites which reported on military advancements and activities.
The image was published on 5 July 2024.
(Source: Topwar.ru/Screenshot)
News organisation
Times Now had also shared this footage in its report about Hezbollah's arsenal, publishing it on 6 July 2024. Conclusion: A 2024 video showing Hezbollah's missile system is being falsely linked to Iran's retaliatory strikes in 2026. (Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at WhatsApp at 9540511818 and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories webqoof@thequint.com .) here