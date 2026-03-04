Does This Video Show Damage Caused by Iranian Attacks in Israel’s Tel Aviv? No!

advertisement
A video showing damaged buildings and infrastructure across an area is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals from Israel's Tel Aviv.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that loosely translated to, "Something very terrifying. Iran is taking revenge. Tel Aviv today has become a ghost city. Look at the scale of the massive destruction. What you did in Gaza has today reached your own home."
What are the facts?: The video dates back to February 2023 and shows visuals of an earthquake that shook the Pazarcık district in Türkiye. This meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: When we conducted a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals published on the official X handle of Daily Sabah.
It was posted on 6 February 2023 with a caption that said, "Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş destroying buildings, killing dozens and injured hundreds."
News reports: An Anadolu Agency report mentioned that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Tukriye, which led to the death of at least 76 people and left around 440 others injured.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent Israel-Iran tensions.
