Fact-Check: This Video Doesn't Show Rally in Support of Nupur Sharma in Jammu

The claim states that the Hindus in Jammu had taken out a procession in support of Nupur Sharma.
A video showing a huge rally on the street where people can be seen wearing saffron robes and marching is shared on social media with the claim that it shows a rally taken out in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Jammu.
Further, the claims added the oft-repeated narrative of "Hindus under attack in India."
Sharma made controversial remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on a Times Now debate show hosted by news anchor Navika Kumar on 26 May. The remarks led to violent protests across several states and had outraged more than a dozen Islamic nations.
However, we found that the video showed Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession in Noida on 17 April, over a month before Sharma made the derogatory comments.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "नुपुर शर्मा के समर्थन में उतरे जम्मू के हिंदू."
(Translation: Hindus in Jammu come out in support of Nupur Sharma.)
It added the hashtag "Hindus under attack in India".
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help of InVID, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
The video's title read that it showed 'Hanuman Jayanti procession in Noida.'
Taking a cue from here, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the video on the channel of VHP Noida.
The video's title read 'Hanuman Janmotsav Shobha Yatra in Noida', and was published on 18 April.
It said the procession was taken out by Hindutva organisations VHP and Bajrang Dal.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two videos.
Viral Video (L), Video from VHP (R).
Further, we looked with keywords for news reports about the Shobha Yatra in Noida.
A PTI report read that a day after Hanuman Jayanti, a 'Shobha Yatra' was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on 17 April.
The procession had started from Sector 45 and went past sectors 37, 18, 5, 8, 9, 12-22, to finally culminate at the Hanuman Mandir in Sector 34, it read, quoting VHP's Noida media in-charge Rahul Dubey.
The news was also carried by Hindi news channels Aaj Tak and News18 UP Uttarakhand.
Clearly, a video from Shobha Yatra held in Noida is being shared on social media falsely claiming it shows support rally for Sharma in Jammu.
