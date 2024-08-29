Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Did Not Oppose Palestine's Inclusion in BRICS, Viral Claim Is False!

India Did Not Oppose Palestine's Inclusion in BRICS, Viral Claim Is False!

BRICS has strongly condemned Israel while supporting Palestine.

Anoushka Jain
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | India did not oppose Palestine's inclusion in BRICS. </p></div>
i

Fact-Check | India did not oppose Palestine's inclusion in BRICS.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A post on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that 'India asked BRICS to not include Palestine in BRICS but Russia and China rejected India's stance' is going viral.

Here, BRICS refers to the intergovernmental organisation comprising emerging global economies, such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X(formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

What is the truth?: The claim is false.

  • There have been no reports of this incident from reputable news sources.

  • Further, the BRICS nations have publicly condemned Israel's actions.

Also ReadOld Notice About Iranian Gang Members Posing as Blanket Sellers Viral as Recent

How did we find the truth? First, a keyword search directed us to news articles from several credible sources reporting on India and BRICS' handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Published in November 2023.

(Source: Al Jazeera/Screenshot)

Last updated in June 2024.

(Source: The Economic Times/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, on 10 June, the Ministry of External Affairs published the 'Joint Statement of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations'.

  • In the statement the BRICS Ministers expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Palestine, leading to severe civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

  • They further condemn Israel’s military actions in Rafah and the displacement of the Palestinian population.

  • This joint statement proves that the BRICS nations stand against Israel's actions.

The BRICS Ministers' joint statement.

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs website/Screenshot)

  • Lastly, we found the Ministry of External Affairs' responses to questions regarding India's stand on Palestine.

  • Shri M. Badruddin Ajmal, raised a question (No. 48) in the Lok Sabha regarding India's stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In response, on 2 February, the Ministry of External Affairs officially acknowledged their support of a 'sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders'.

The answer was delivered by Shri V. Muraleedharan.

(Source: Ministry of External Affairs website/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as India's official position is not an anti-Palestinian one.

Also ReadOld Video Peddled as WHO Declaring Mpox 'No Longer a Global Health Emergency'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT