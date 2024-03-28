Old 'No Vote To BJP' Rally From Kolkata Falsely Shared as From Tamil Nadu

Fact-check: An old image from Kolkata is being falsely shared as a recent anti-BJP rally in Tamil Nadu.
An image is going viral on social media which shows people carrying a ‘NO VOTE TO BJP' banner and placards in a rally.
Users sharing the image claim that this is a recent picture from Tamil Nadu.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image and this led us to an article shared by India Today on 10 March 2021.
The report carried the same image with a caption that read, "Activists holding banner and placards raise slogans against BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls in Kolkata."
We could also notice posters and banners written in Bengali.
This image is from 2021.
This was also carried by National Herald on 15 March 2021.
We also found a similar image from a different angle on Alamy.
The description stated that it shows people with placards and banners during anti RSS-BJP rally before election in Kolkata on 10 March 2021.
This image is from Kolkata.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old image from Kolkata is being falsely shared as a recent anti-BJP rally in Tamil Nadu.
