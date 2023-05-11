DMK Minister PTR Moved from Finance to IT: Beginning of the End or a New Start?

Dr P Thiaga Rajan, popularly known as PTR, is no longer the finance minister of Tamil Nadu, as the Tamil Nadu government moved him to helm the IT portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle made on Thursday, 11 May. PTR has been allocated the Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio, and his former post, Minister of Finance and Human Resources management has been taken over by Thangam Thenarasu. TRB Rajaa, son of DMK’s parliament leader TR Baalu, has been given the portfolio of Industries which was previously held by Thenarasu.

But why the change? Does this mean an indirect demotion for PTR?