'Saint' Dragged by UP Police on Mulayam Singh's Order? No!

A picture of a policeman dragging a man by his hair is being circulated on social media, just ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with a claim that it shows how 'saints' were mistreated by the Samajwadi Party (SP), when Mulayam Singh Yadav was in power in the state.

However, we found that the image was not from Uttar Pradesh, but Gujarat, and that it was captured during a raid at the ashram of self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who was convicted of raping a minor.