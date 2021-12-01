ADVERTISEMENT

Akhilesh Yadav's Wedding Photo With Vajpayee Shared With Misleading Claim

Akhilesh Yadav had paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he passed away in 2018.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claim states that Akhilesh Yadav didn't pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee following his death.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A photo of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee presenting a bouquet to Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on their wedding day is being shared on social media with the claim that Yadav had not offered his condolences when Vajpayee passed away in 2018.

However, we found that the claim is false and the Samajwadi Party president had gone to Delhi on 17 August 2018 and paid tributes to the late prime minister, who was later cremated with full state honours in the national capital.

Also Read

Morphed Pic of Hoarding Shared to Claim AAP Promised 'Division of Hindus in Goa'

Morphed Pic of Hoarding Shared to Claim AAP Promised 'Division of Hindus in Goa'
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The photo is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "अखिलेश यादव की शादी में अटल जी गये, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव श्रद्धांजलि तक नही देने गया क्या यही इनका समाजवाद है."

(Translation: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had attended Akhilesh Yadav's wedding. But Akhilesh did not even pay his tributes (to the late PM), is this his socialism?)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be found <a href="https://archive.st/archive/2021/11/twitter.com/ky0o/twitter.com/Thor00008/status/1441422851291049991.html">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Several social media users have shared the photo along with the same claim and the archived links can be seen here, here and here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo is massively shared on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/search/photos/?q=%E0%A4%85%E0%A4%96%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%B6%20%E0%A4%AF%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A6%E0%A4%B5%20%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%B6%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A6%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%82%20%E0%A4%85%E0%A4%9F%E0%A4%B2%20%E0%A4%9C%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%97%E0%A4%AF%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A5%A4%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%95%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%A8%20%E0%A4%85%E0%A4%96%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%B6%20%E0%A4%AF%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A6%E0%A4%B5%20%E0%A4%B6%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B0%E0%A4%A6%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%A7%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%82%E0%A4%9C%E0%A4%B2%E0%A4%BF%20%E0%A4%A4%E0%A4%95%20%E0%A4%A8%E0%A4%B9%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%A6%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%A8%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A4%97%E0%A4%AF%E0%A4%BE%20%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%AF%E0%A4%BE%20%E0%A4%AF%E0%A4%B9%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%87%E0%A4%A8%E0%A4%95%E0%A4%BE%20%E0%A4%B8%E0%A4%AE%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%9C%E0%A4%B5%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A6%20%E0%A4%B9%E0%A5%88&amp;sde=AbpmleFCzBdsKrzDqnIW3FAWT-yQrkB-h8TOWypJkI52R3mY4tUtPqYLQ6bt_tGZcZsi1GmFgx8ceX2H8ofRHydhKJdysfxF6Fa9u5pCa9u2_3F4wpp4v0sPo9lxSqktVmoZJbTrv_d7wWpLIHlIARwKQ79as0QB2H0soJd8Iu4qF-SJ1Jt6lo-DTlPS8WWK_F8I4DZ2lXoNeBW2g9ZZHM9osnqmru9O4OT-355etWqC5CuOBqpGRqNTR3Gh9PBqg_HPvEIqTI86WEymTMCyFK3_Y_fgLCKI07NnvgPjClwpJR0bhP_eoxEOJy76lGx6Wyixemlj9TFQCkTkAPGoI3yRXFNAem8TajLTpbd0GUQcY-QGzMHGvVfgOLIWs7ipOW1OgoKjBXWGkbNQ2Clm0uwm2510snWxNLEiT8n6ENfJe-y9YcN0WG1MTGzR7i9GRkv-KAkM5UV19sJa-g1HNEiiGIQMCVrE6CBobcHQIxiMC0ewq5V79r3TcpdZx8sgFpvw24TVKKJhhuLyLW0dcRfTgJvVJkd5Sc-GYaWJ_nsl97-OJR2APOU1mozlcon1WDs5K2y4aMfAMnKID5kRcXL6DreRuJO9_gTaZ_ZHrPMWvnVwzc7WecBttQ7yMLAuXCVgR-ggPtUZ3w9XZIeEqeb4iEgwwR8nlHQZMMgAziH7B3u25DErDlZnH_GMPuQnCrXhY3lQgQWlKQI7WgPo8BS_SgVPNIpkA8psvg9lGCUYVmMV9tF6FjvIgL_nVWiBkUrnlyaT4Mx1B6kqxzhLEJcjJfgYR2Bk08hsV3SGxGiS7hP7SUlqfN99LaZ0Txa76i4au4F4HWbFhEs6URR7jR74rgqaLasqK5YxT6hH2Q3Yg0EAQ6q8jkN_DJsHUTnbr8xpf6IQDsYdBpGVFb1yzeghCU8xsCK-g31922n2S8c2xuSj12PQHnTpi8wVfffI1EYtHKjP285VYdgwLv2M41TrTGksf_Cd2BwQNiWuQaBbhzEJQkF3WwJNGFlQOYyDjnzYJeTtAVxc9bbD6KwILVDY2-5aO27FIPj9HLI41CJzP_s6TZr2VA5DerZ5d-755eqWnbJcpE28moPayr2_Ma0W6dfYZeL1hY7OcEtTJo0GtC4QdklxuNVG92MfWU2gDEiWoSa5L3eWuLKLFoSGhZvU">Facebook</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

The photo is massively shared on Facebook

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Also Read

No, This 1957 Comic Strip Didn't Talk About the 'China Virus'

No, This 1957 Comic Strip Didn't Talk About the 'China Virus'

WHAT WE FOUND

Using relevant keywords, we found an article on the website of Hindi daily Hindustan published on 17 August 2018 that talked about Yadav offering his tributes to the former PM.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Story from 2018.</p></div>

Story from 2018.

(Source: Hindustan/Screenshot)

The story also carried a tweet from August 2018, in which Akhilesh Yadav had shared two photos – one of which is now being recirculated along with the claim.

The other photo showed him paying tributes to the late prime minister.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photos shared by Akhilesh Yadav in 2018.&nbsp;</p></div>

Photos shared by Akhilesh Yadav in 2018. 

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Clearly, the photo is shared with the false narrative that Akhilesh Yadav had not offered his tributes to the late PM.

Also Read

Video From UP Falsely Shared as 'Delhi Government School Converted Into Madrasa'

Video From UP Falsely Shared as 'Delhi Government School Converted Into Madrasa'
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT