Akhilesh Yadav's Wedding Photo With Vajpayee Shared With Misleading Claim

A photo of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee presenting a bouquet to Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on their wedding day is being shared on social media with the claim that Yadav had not offered his condolences when Vajpayee passed away in 2018.

However, we found that the claim is false and the Samajwadi Party president had gone to Delhi on 17 August 2018 and paid tributes to the late prime minister, who was later cremated with full state honours in the national capital.