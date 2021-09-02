No, This Video Doesn't Show Actor Sidharth Shukla Suffering a Heart Attack

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September.

Shortly after the news broke, a video of a man collapsing while sitting on a flight of stairs was shared by people with a claim that it showed the moment when Shukla suffered a heart attack.

However, we found that the video, which is from Bangalore, showed the moment a 33-year-old man collapsed outside a gym. The incident occurred on 25 August, a week before Shukla's death.