No, This Video Doesn't Show Actor Sidharth Shukla Suffering a Heart Attack

A video is circulating on social media with a claim that it shows actor Sidharth Shukla suffering a heart attack.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday, 2 September.
Shortly after the news broke, a video of a man collapsing while sitting on a flight of stairs was shared by people with a claim that it showed the moment when Shukla suffered a heart attack.
However, we found that the video, which is from Bangalore, showed the moment a 33-year-old man collapsed outside a gym. The incident occurred on 25 August, a week before Shukla's death.
CLAIM
The video was first shared by an imposter social media account of news publication DNA called '@dnazeenews'.
The caption of the post said, "Actor #SiddharthShukla Dies Of an Heart Attack. Confirmed by Cooper Hospital. Om Shanti [sic]." The video had been viewed over 91,000 times at the time of writing this story.
The account, which was created in February 2021, had a description that said, "Follow Back Zee News official Account of DNA".
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On carefully looking at the video, one can notice a date stamp on the footage that reads '25/08/2021', which clearly debunks the fact that the video is from now.
The date stamp mentions 25 August 2021.
We then fragmented the video using InVid WeVerify Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search on Google.
This led us to an article published on 30 August on Kannada website Vitla News. The article mentioned that the video is from Bengaluru and shows a man collapsing after he suffered a heart attack.
It further mentioned that the incident happened at Banashankari Gold Gym.
Taking a cue from here, we contacted the Banashankari police station and the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) told us that the video was indeed from that incident in Bengaluru.
Clearly, an unrelated video is being shared to claim that the video shows the late actor suffering a heart attack.
Published: 02 Sep 2021,01:22 PM IST