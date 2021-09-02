No Age to Go: Hansal Mehta, Vicky Kaushal, Others Mourn Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Celebrities mourn Sidharth Shukla's passing. The Bigg Boss winner died due to a heart attack.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor, model and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday, 2 September. He was 40. Condolences have been pouring in from the film and television industries.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram to write, "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots".
Actor Mahi Vij shared a photo of her and Sidharth on Instagram and added a 'broken-heart' emoji.
Choreographer Tushar Kalia wrote on Instagram, "We just met few days back brother , this is not done . It’s just heart breaking. RIP brother".
Actor Kiara Advani tweeted, "Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."
Riteish Deshmukh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal and other celebrities also took to social media to mourn Sidharth's demise.
Neha Dhupia tweeted, "This is just such sad and shocking news and so difficult to process. My heartfelt condolences to the family".
Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter that he is 'shocked beyond words'.
Virender Sehwag, Madhuri Dixit, Maniesh Paul, Rubina Dilaik, and Akshay Kumar also expressed their shock.
Published: 02 Sep 2021,12:37 PM IST