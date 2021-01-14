‘Tamil Language, Culture Significant for Future’: Rahul in Madurai
MK Stalin’s son and actor Udhayanidhi was also present at the event in Avaniyapuram, Madurai along with Gandhi.
With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in sight in a few months, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 14 January, celebrated Pongal in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, and attended a Jallikattu event with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi.
Gandhi’s visit comes the same day as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda is slated to participate in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal Vizha' (Our City Pongal Festival) organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP unit near Chennai.
“It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I'm happy that Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everybody is being taken care of,” Gandhi said after the event, as quoted by ANI.
“I have come here as I think Tamil culture, language and history are essential for India’s future and need to be respected. I have come here to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture,” Rahul said while addressing the event, as quoted by ANI.
According to IANS, the tag line for Gandhi's visit is 'Rahulin Tamizh Vanakkam' (Rahul’s greetings to Tamil Nadu).
BJP Chief Nadda will witness the making of the Pongal, sporting events, traditional arts of Tamil Nadu and have a bullock cart ride, according to IANS. He is also scheduled to address a rally later.
Nadda will also participate in an annual function of Tamil magazine Thuglak later in the day.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.