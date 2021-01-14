‘Tamil Language, Culture Significant for Future’: Rahul in Madurai

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in sight in a few months, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 14 January, celebrated Pongal in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, and attended a Jallikattu event with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi.

Gandhi’s visit comes the same day as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda is slated to participate in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal Vizha' (Our City Pongal Festival) organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP unit near Chennai.