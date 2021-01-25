Fact-Check: ‘Arbaaz Khan’ Not Involved in Elephant’s Death in TN

A viral claim on the internet states that a man called “Arbaz Khan” was responsible for the death of an elephant in Tamil Nadu, who died on 19 January in Masinagudi area of Nilgiris. Visuals showing people throwing a burning object on the animal to chase it away went viral on social media.

However, we spoke with the deputy director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, who told us that three people involved in the incident were identified and booked, and none of them was named Arbaz Khan.