No, Rahul Gandhi Does Not Own the Italian Buildings in Viral Video

A video of a man speaking in Gujarati while pointing to historical buildings in Italy has gone viral on social media. He goes on to claim that these buildings are owned by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family.

However, we found that he’s standing at the Piazza Castello, or the ‘Castle Square’ in Italy’s Turin which is surrounded by state-owned historical buildings like the Royal Palace, Palazzo Madama and other suites and cafes.