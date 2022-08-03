Fake Article About Monkeypox Virus Living on Door Handles for 120 Yrs Goes Viral

The screenshot of an article, purportedly from Irish news publication TheJournal.ie, has gone viral on the internet with a headline, "Monkeypox can live on door handles and toilet seats for 120 years and can infect anyone from 5 miles away."

However, we found that not only was the screenshot fake, but the claims made in the post were also false. The publication has clarified that it never published such an article on monkeypox.