Ambulance Driver Thrashed For ‘Killing’ Patients? Claim is False 

A viral video showing a group of police personnel thrashing a man with canes is being widely shared on social media claiming that it shows cops beating up an ambulance driver, who allegedly turned off the oxygen cylinder supply line in a Telangana hospital.

In the video, the man can be heard apologising and pleading for the cops to stop.

However, we found that the incident had occurred at Deepak Hospital in Jalna, Maharashtra and showed BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Shivraj Nariyalwale being beaten up by cops as he was a part of a group that reportedly created ruckus after their patient passed away.