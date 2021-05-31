2018 Image of Babarpur’s Mohalla Clinic Used to Target AAP Govt

Several social media users, including members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are using an image of a dilapidated mohalla clinic located in Delhi’s Babarpur area to indicate the current state of mohalla clinics under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

However, we found that the image is from 2018 when the clinic located in Babarpur’s Kabir Nagar had become a resting place for horses and donkeys. It was later inaugurated in 2019 and has been functional ever since.